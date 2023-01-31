TransAlta (TSE:TA) Lifted to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$14.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE TA opened at C$12.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30. The firm has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 38.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.59. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$10.52 and a 52 week high of C$15.28.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$929.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Insider Transactions at TransAlta

In other news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 112,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total value of C$1,345,030.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 281,266 shares in the company, valued at C$3,369,566.68.

About TransAlta

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.