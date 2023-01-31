Truist Financial Raises Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $29.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCELGet Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

VCEL has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.43. 76,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,797. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. Vericel has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCELGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,583,000 after purchasing an additional 92,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vericel by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,923 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,944,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vericel by 1.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

