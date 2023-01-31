Turtle Creek Asset Management Buys 30,800 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $364,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,099,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,959.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 32,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $383,680.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 8,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $80,640.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 34,700 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $340,060.00.

JELD traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,177. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towle & Co purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,456,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.7% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,179,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,132 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,221,000 after acquiring an additional 956,559 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,128,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 740,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 561,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

