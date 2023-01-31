U.S. Energy Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:USEG)

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the energy company on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

U.S. Energy has a payout ratio of -47.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ USEG remained flat at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,258. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93.

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

