UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $119,096.60 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $119,096.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $195,166.54.

UMB Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

UMBF traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.19. 1,060,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,833. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.97 and a 1 year high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in UMB Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,809,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,108,000 after purchasing an additional 129,668 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Stories

