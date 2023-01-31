United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $505.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $423.18.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:URI opened at $429.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.66. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $438.21.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 38.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after purchasing an additional 365,935 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in United Rentals by 27.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.