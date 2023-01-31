United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $475.00. The company traded as high as $441.17 and last traded at $440.95, with a volume of 912279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $429.04.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 185.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 38.13 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Stories

