Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VCEL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Vericel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Vericel Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $27.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.74 and a beta of 1.83. Vericel has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $43.97.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vericel by 83.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vericel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vericel by 600.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Vericel during the first quarter worth $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

