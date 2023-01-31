Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Lowered to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $331.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Articles

