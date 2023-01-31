Vista Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 970 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

