vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 8.1 %

VTVT opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -1.11. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

About vTv Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

