vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 8.1 %
VTVT opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -1.11. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.
