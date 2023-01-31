Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,402 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.0% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

WMT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.