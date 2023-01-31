Wanchain Market Capitalization Hits $41.80 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $41.80 million and $1.74 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00086106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00057623 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00025222 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,119,311 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.