Wells Fargo & Company Increases Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $233.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $233.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $195.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.03 and a 52-week high of $202.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.12 and a 200-day moving average of $184.84.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,205 shares of company stock worth $7,289,092 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

