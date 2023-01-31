Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Price Target to $24.00

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $58.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $323.84 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 22.51%.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at $268,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at $268,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,185 shares of company stock worth $290,563. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMI. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 29.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,056,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,420,000 after acquiring an additional 472,551 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 179.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 232,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 328.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 190,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 305.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 179,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,133,000 after purchasing an additional 129,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading

