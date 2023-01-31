Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34), RTT News reports. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital updated its Q3 guidance to $(1.70)-$(1.40) EPS.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WDC stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $43.95. 6,169,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,957. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Digital has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $913,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Western Digital by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

