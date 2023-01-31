WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading Up 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating) shares were up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.29 and last traded at $50.28. Approximately 3,116,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,847,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the second quarter worth $43,000.

