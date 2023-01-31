Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Xilio Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

NASDAQ XLO opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. Xilio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62.

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.17. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

