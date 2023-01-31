YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) One Day Volume Tops $553,695.46

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.12 million and $553,695.46 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC on exchanges.

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00115244 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $534,652.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

