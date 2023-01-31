Zcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $61.35 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Zcash has a market capitalization of $731.07 million and approximately $61.35 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $44.96 or 0.00194573 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00071263 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00044277 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002000 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,262,156 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

