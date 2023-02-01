1peco (1PECO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.92 Million

1peco (1PECO) traded up 34% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, 1peco has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. 1peco has a market capitalization of $53.92 million and $1,696.30 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1peco Token Profile

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem."

