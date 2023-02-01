Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Raised to $14.00 at Truist Financial

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. The firm had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 97.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 171.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 217.6% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

