AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Head-To-Head Contrast

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AdTheorent has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40% Match Group 3.39% -94.07% 7.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million 0.91 $26.20 million $0.47 3.70 Match Group $2.98 billion 5.07 $277.72 million $0.33 164.00

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent. AdTheorent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AdTheorent and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20 Match Group 0 8 18 0 2.69

AdTheorent currently has a consensus price target of $3.57, suggesting a potential upside of 105.25%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $79.46, suggesting a potential upside of 46.82%. Given AdTheorent’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Match Group.

Summary

Match Group beats AdTheorent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

