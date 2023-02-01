Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

Shares of AAP traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,460. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $138.52 and a 52-week high of $237.39.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

