Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANYYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €133.00 ($144.57) to €148.00 ($160.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €131.00 ($142.39) to €119.00 ($129.35) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of OTC ANYYY opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

