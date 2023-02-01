Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Director David P. Schenkein Sells 20,000 Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,391.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 445,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,098. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

