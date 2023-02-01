Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys 550 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.
NYSE KO opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.
KO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.
The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.
