Alaska Air Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research report issued on Friday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $51.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.40 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,468,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,256,000 after purchasing an additional 249,440 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,329,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,389,000 after purchasing an additional 196,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 839,832 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

