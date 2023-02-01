ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.89

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $2.05. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 1,708 shares changing hands.

ALJ Regional Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $53.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALJ Regional

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ALJ Regional by 21.1% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ALJ Regional by 81.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 30,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ALJ Regional by 9.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ALJ Regional by 25.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALJ Regional by 12.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

