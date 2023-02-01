Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.
Allegiant Travel Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ ALGT traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $84.39. 410,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,637. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.