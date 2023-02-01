Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ALGT traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $84.39. 410,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,637. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

