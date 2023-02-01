Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.78), Yahoo Finance reports. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allstate stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,660. Allstate has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of -90.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth $458,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $453,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Allstate by 103.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

