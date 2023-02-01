Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.98 to $5.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00. Altria Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.98-$5.13 EPS.

Altria Group Trading Up 4.4 %

MO stock traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $47.03. 8,696,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,605,645. The stock has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Altria Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

