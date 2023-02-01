Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $703.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $176,252.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at $46,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $176,252.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at $46,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $33,488.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at $220,488.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.