AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $681.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in AMC Networks by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

