American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $178.00 at Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $158.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $174.93 on Monday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day moving average of $151.29.

Insider Activity

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,907,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

