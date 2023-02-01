Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.40-$18.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.00 billion-$27.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.25 billion. Amgen also updated its FY23 guidance to $17.40-18.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.07.

Shares of AMGN traded down $12.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.29. 2,195,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,733. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 830,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amgen by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 236,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

