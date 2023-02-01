Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Down 5.2%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 43,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 110,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

AMPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.58.

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $474,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $182,000.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

