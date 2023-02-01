Analysts Offer Predictions for ONEOK, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONEOK in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.85. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

OKE stock opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

