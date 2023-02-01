Analysts Set Expectations for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $227.99 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,930,000 after purchasing an additional 560,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $46,564,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

