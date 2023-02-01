Apollo Currency One Day Volume Tops $553,971.94 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $9.84 million and approximately $553,971.94 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00087935 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00062113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025742 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

