ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires 18,373 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,582,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group comprises 1.7% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $32,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHG. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 120,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,624. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.47.

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $20.64.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

