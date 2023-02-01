ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 25,257 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,840,311 shares of company stock worth $114,884,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.54.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.61. The stock had a trading volume of 559,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,884. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.32 and its 200-day moving average is $342.17. The company has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.