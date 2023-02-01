ARGA Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 7,238 American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWD stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $956.31 million, a PE ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 1.81. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.00 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

