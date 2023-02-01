ARGA Investment Management LP Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,090,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $84.82 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.98%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Read More

