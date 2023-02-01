ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases 166,559 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,559 shares during the period. Capri comprises 4.0% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 1.34% of Capri worth $73,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.00. 126,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,170. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

