ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 36,023 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SLM by 4.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in SLM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in SLM by 4.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SLM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 141,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,976. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

SLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens raised their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SLM in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

