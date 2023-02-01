ARGA Investment Management LP Takes $349,000 Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,374 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE:ASB traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,762. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

