Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of KO stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $61.19. 660,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,447,455. The company has a market capitalization of $264.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.
The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.
