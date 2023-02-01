Argent Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,856,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,931,000 after acquiring an additional 119,837 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,075,000 after acquiring an additional 235,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,311 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. 20,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,682. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

