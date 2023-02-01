Argent Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,856,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,931,000 after acquiring an additional 119,837 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,075,000 after acquiring an additional 235,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,311 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. 20,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,682. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
- AMD Results Are No Reason To Buy Semiconductors… Yet
- Institutions are Buying up Procter & Gamble Shares, Should you?
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.