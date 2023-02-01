Argent Advisors Inc. Makes New $11.61 Million Investment in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 235,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,607,000. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,241,000 after acquiring an additional 750,981 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,368,000 after buying an additional 210,067 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,422,000 after buying an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 978,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after buying an additional 173,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 790,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,956,000 after acquiring an additional 32,259 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 320,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,923. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $53.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

